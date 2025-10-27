 Mumbai News: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar High-Rise, Doused Within 15 Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar High-Rise, Doused Within 15 Minutes

Mumbai News: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar High-Rise, Doused Within 15 Minutes

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a fire broke out on the second floor of the ground-plus-13-storey Metropole building near Zunzunwala College in Ghatkopar West at around 5:50 pm on Monday. Fire brigade officials, along with Mumbai Police and staff from BMC’s N ward, rushed to the spot for the fire-fighting operations.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Minor Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar High-Rise, Doused Within 15 Minutes |

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out on a second floor of the commercial high-rise building at Ghatkopar West on Monday evening. However, the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a fire broke out on the second floor of the ground-plus-13-storey Metropole building near Zunzunwala College in Ghatkopar West at around 5:50 pm on Monday. Fire brigade officials, along with Mumbai Police and staff from BMC’s N ward, rushed to the spot for the fire-fighting operations.

"Two women staff members working on the second floor office reportedly heard electric sparks and quickly ran downstairs to alert others. The fire, which could have escalated further, was successfully doused, preventing a major mishap," a senior fire official said. The blaze was brought under control by 6:12 p.m., and no injuries were reported. The official added that, prima facie, the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though the exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Aarey Police Crack ₹47.65 Lakh Burglary Case Within 12 Hours; Father-Son Duo...
article-image

Last week, two major fires broke out in high-rise commercial buildings — one at the JNS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West and another on the fifth floor of a call centre in the Four Dimensions building at Malad West. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although 27 people were rescued from the Jogeshwari building.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion

Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s...

Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah;...

'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah;...

MSEDCL Restructures Bhandup Circle; Creates 5 New Sub-Divisions To Improve Efficiency And Customer...

MSEDCL Restructures Bhandup Circle; Creates 5 New Sub-Divisions To Improve Efficiency And Customer...