Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle To Promote Marathi Cinema

Mumbai: To showcase quality creations from the Marathi entertainment industry to audiences, the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation was inaugurated on Wednesday at the hands of the State Cultural Affairs Minister, Adv. Ashish Shelar.

Event Highlights and Dignitaries Present

The event was held at the Mini Auditorium of PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy. Among those present were Managing Director of the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Swati Mhase Patil, Joint Managing Director Prashant Sajnikkar, Director of PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy Minal Joglekar, veteran film critic Ashok Rane, senior writer Deepak Karanjikar and other dignitaries.

Minister’s Address on Culture and Cinema

Speaking on the occasion, Adv. Shelar recalled how films of high production value and powerful direction, often watched with our parents, have not only shaped values but also ignited the spirit of nation-building. He stressed the need to ensure that Marathi films of such historical and cultural significance are passed on to future generations.

He further emphasized that while progress is driven by speed, in that very pace of progress, one must not neglect the creation of a cultural, sensitive and positive society. Keeping this in mind, the government has been doing substantial work in the fields of art, literature, culture, theatre and cinema.

Screening of Sant Tukaram and Lecture

Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director of the Corporation, delivered the introductory remarks, while Minal Joglekar, Director of PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, welcomed the guests.

On this occasion, Prabhat Film Company’s classic Sant Tukaram was screened, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience. A lecture by Deepak Karanjikar was also held.

Invitation to join the Film Appreciation Circle

The Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation invites cinema lovers to become members of the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle. Membership is available for a nominal triennial fee of just ₹500, opening doors for film enthusiasts across Maharashtra to experience the richness of meaningful cinema.

The membership will be valid for three years. During this period, members will be entitled to watch at least one film every month free of cost through the Circle. They will also receive priority access to the various initiatives organized by the Corporation.

As a special benefit, the first 75 members will enjoy a complimentary one-time tour of ND Studio and a 50% concession on the one-time guided tour fee of Dadasaheb Phalke Film City.

