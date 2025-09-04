Maharashtra Govt To Launch Film Study Circle For Classic Marathi Cinema, Announces Minister Ashish Shelar

Minister Ashish Shelar announces the launch of the Film Study Circle at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari during Ganesh festival celebrations | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to cultivate an audience for quality cinema and give film enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy classic films, the state government will soon launch a unique initiative called the “Film Study Circle” through Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar announced on Wednesday.

Announcement Made During Ganesh Festival Celebrations

Shelar made the announcement during his visit to the Ganesh festival celebrations at Chitranagari, which is marking its 32nd year. He said the Cultural Affairs Department, along with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, has been consistently implementing schemes and initiatives to promote the growth of the film industry.

Film Study Circle to Screen Acclaimed Old Marathi Films

“The Film Study Circle will not only help build a discerning audience for quality cinema but will also give cine lovers the rare opportunity to watch acclaimed old Marathi films on the big screen,” Shelar stated.

Collaboration with Doordarshan Sahyadri for Wider Reach

Additionally, in collaboration with Doordarshan Sahyadri channel, the Corporation will also broadcast select Marathi films on television, further promoting the Marathi film industry.

Event Attended by Film Industry Personalities

The event was attended by Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director of the Corporation, Joint Managing Director Prashant Sajnijar, renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, actor Milind Dastane, and actress Rupali Ganguly.