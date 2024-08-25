 Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest Three In Extortion Case Involving Fake Cops & ₹10 Lakhs Fraud
Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 01:30 AM IST
Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest Three In Extortion Case Involving Fake Cops & ₹10 Lakhs Fraud | Representational Image

The MHB police arrested three individuals in an extortion case. The accused posed as police officers and defrauded real estate agent Ankit Agrawal, 42, of Rs. 10 lakhs. When Agrawal met a female friend, the accused approached him, claiming to be police officers. They threatened to inform his wife about his meetings with the female friend and blackmailed him, demanding money, which Agrawal then paid. Agrawal later approached the MHB police station and filed a complaint. 

According to the FIR, Agrawal resides in IC Colony, Borivali West. He was introduced to a woman through Usha Shetty, who runs a food stall in the same area. Agrawal and the woman became friends. On August 22, the woman called Agrawal and asked him to meet her at Shetty's house. That day, Agrawal met her at Shetty's house, and around 3 p.m., he stepped outside.

As Agrawal exited the house, two unidentified individuals approached him near Shetty's house, claiming to be police officers. They accused him of improper conduct with women and threatened to inform his wife. They further threatened to arrest him and take him to the police station. Agrawal pleaded with them not to tell his wife. The accused then demanded Rs.15 lakhs to close the matter.

After negotiating, Agrawal agreed to pay Rs.10 lakhs, which the accused accepted. Agrawal contacted a male friend to borrow the money. He and the accused went to the friend's house, where Agrawal collected Rs.10 lakhs in cash and handed it to the accused in a plastic bag. The accused then left. Agrawal noted that the suspects were approximately 6 ft and 5.9 ft tall, both around 50 years old.

Later, Agrawal confided in his friend, who had lent him the money. His friend encouraged him to report the incident to the police. Subsequently, Agrawal filed a complaint, and the MHB police registered an FIR under sections 204 (impersonating a public servant), 3(5) (general explanations), 308 (extortion), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police arrested three individuals identified as Ayub Khan, 42, of Bhayandar; Jitendra Patel, 56, of Naigaon; and Sudarshan Khandare, 32, of Bhayandar.

