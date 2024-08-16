Mumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case | Representative pic

Mumbai: The special ACB court has refused to grant bail to Sales tax officer Amit Lalge, booked in connection with Rs 175 crore scam, sought on the ground that he was not was not informed the ground of arrest and also no reasons has been assigned for his arrest.

The court while rejecting the plea said, his previous bail plea was rejected and at the same time all the issues were decided by the court. Hence the court said the legal issues raised by the accused is not available to him.

Lalge was arrested in the first week of July after the Anti corruption bureau registered a case of cheating against the then sales tax officer at the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Department for allegedly colluding with the taxpayers to enter into a criminal conspiracy and make false reports for his own benefit and that of 16 tax payers to the tune of tax refund of Rs 175.93 crore.

As per the prosecution, Lalge in connivance with the other accused have committed fraud of Government amount to the tune of more than Rs.175 crores by showing the G.S.T. Returns to 16 bogus companies through other accused.

During the investigation it was revealed that Lalge attached to G.S.T. without verifying whether the Returns claimed by the 16 Companies is proper, genuine and true and correct by making conspiracy with the accused returned about Rs.175.93 crores to them through their various accounts and thus loss caused to the Government

According to the ACB, thede companies allegedly falsified their places of business between August 2021 and March 2022 before Amit Giridhar Lalge, then Sales Tax Officer who was in charge of Ghatkopar Division and had obtained GSTN number by submitting fake tenancy agreement and thereafter the said taxpayers had submitted 39 tax refund applications, despite not paying any tax to the government.

Read Also Bombay HC Grants Bail To Father And Two Sons In 2020 Juhu Builder Murder Case

Lalge's previous bail plea was rejected last month, which has has not yet challanged before the high court.