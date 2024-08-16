 Mumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case

Mumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case

The special ACB court has refused to grant bail to Sales tax officer Amit Lalge, booked in connection with Rs 175 crore scam, sought on the ground that he was not was not informed the ground of arrest and also no reasons has been assigned for his arrest.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case | Representative pic

Mumbai: The special ACB court has refused to grant bail to Sales tax officer Amit Lalge, booked in connection with Rs 175 crore scam, sought on the ground that he was not was not informed the ground of arrest and also no reasons has been assigned for his arrest.

The court while rejecting the plea said, his previous bail plea was rejected and at the same time all the issues were decided by the court. Hence the court said the legal issues raised by the accused is not available to him.

FPJ Shorts
BMC: Mayor’s Medical Fund Remains Frozen, Over 600 Patient Applications Pending Amid Ongoing Development Projects
BMC: Mayor’s Medical Fund Remains Frozen, Over 600 Patient Applications Pending Amid Ongoing Development Projects
Mumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case
Mumbai: Special ACB Court Denies Bail To GST Officer In ₹175 Crore Tax Fraud Case
Parsi New Year 2024: Zoroastrians Celebrate Navroz, Observing Pateti And Visiting Fire Temples
Parsi New Year 2024: Zoroastrians Celebrate Navroz, Observing Pateti And Visiting Fire Temples
Bombay HC Upholds Stone-Crushing Plant Closures, Cites Risk To Atal Setu; Expert Assessment Pending
Bombay HC Upholds Stone-Crushing Plant Closures, Cites Risk To Atal Setu; Expert Assessment Pending

Lalge was arrested in the first week of July after the Anti corruption bureau registered a case of cheating against the then sales tax officer at the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Department for allegedly colluding with the taxpayers to enter into a criminal conspiracy and make false reports for his own benefit and that of 16 tax payers to the tune of tax refund of Rs 175.93 crore.

As per the prosecution, Lalge in connivance with the other accused have committed fraud of Government amount to the tune of more than Rs.175 crores by showing the G.S.T. Returns to 16 bogus companies through other accused.

During the investigation it was revealed that Lalge attached to G.S.T. without verifying whether the Returns claimed by the 16 Companies is proper, genuine and true and correct by making conspiracy with the accused returned about Rs.175.93 crores to them through their various accounts and thus loss caused to the Government

According to the ACB, thede companies allegedly falsified their places of business between August 2021 and March 2022 before Amit Giridhar Lalge, then Sales Tax Officer who was in charge of Ghatkopar Division and had obtained GSTN number by submitting fake tenancy agreement and thereafter the said taxpayers had submitted 39 tax refund applications, despite not paying any tax to the government.

Read Also
Bombay HC Grants Bail To Father And Two Sons In 2020 Juhu Builder Murder Case
article-image

Lalge's previous bail plea was rejected last month, which has has not yet challanged before the high court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Addition Of 5 New Fire Stations & 7 Sewage Plants In Suburbs, Announces BMC Commissioner...

Mumbai: Addition Of 5 New Fire Stations & 7 Sewage Plants In Suburbs, Announces BMC Commissioner...

Fake Encounter Case: Mumbai Court Denies Home-Cooked Food To Suspended Constable Paramjeet Singh...

Fake Encounter Case: Mumbai Court Denies Home-Cooked Food To Suspended Constable Paramjeet Singh...

BMC: Mayor’s Medical Fund Remains Frozen, Over 600 Patient Applications Pending Amid Ongoing...

BMC: Mayor’s Medical Fund Remains Frozen, Over 600 Patient Applications Pending Amid Ongoing...

Shirpur Gold Refinery Case: Bombay HC Dismisses Goenka’s Plea Against KPMG Appointment

Shirpur Gold Refinery Case: Bombay HC Dismisses Goenka’s Plea Against KPMG Appointment

Mumbai News: Delivery Agent Held For Theft Of Goods Worth ₹11.5 Lakh In Malad

Mumbai News: Delivery Agent Held For Theft Of Goods Worth ₹11.5 Lakh In Malad