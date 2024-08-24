Mumbai: BMC Cancels Proposed Pay-And-Park Scheme At Jogger's Park In Bandra Amid Strong Resident Opposition

BMC office | File image

Mumbai: After facing strong opposition from local residents, the BMC has canceled the proposed pay-and-park scheme at Jogger's Park in Bandra (W). The residents had refused to pay the contractor and prevented him from operating the scheme. Additionally, a signature campaign against the proposal was launched by the local representative.

On June 21, the BMC awarded a contract to M/s. S.M. Enterprises to run an on-street pay-and-park facility near Jogger's Park, leading to the introduction of parking fees. However, local residents opposed the scheme and demanded its removal. Additionally, local MLA and BJP Mumbai President Adv. Ashish Shelar expressed his objections during a joint meeting with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on August 5.

Consequently, the H West ward of the BMC has issued an order canceling the scheme. The BMC's order states: "It is hereby proposed to cancel the existing pay and park site allotted to the contractor due to strong objections raised by MLA Ashish Shelar and local residents. The contractor has been cooperative and has expressed willingness to transition to an alternate location that may better serve the community and the corporation's objectives."

Last month, Asif Farooqui, Coordinator of the 'SaveJoggersPark Group,' wrote to the H West ward stating, "The introduction of paid parking has deterred and made it difficult for many people from visiting the park."