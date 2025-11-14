Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Launch ₹5,758-Crore Development Projects In Nashik Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh 2026–28

Mumbai: Ahead of the 2026–28 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde jointly performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a series of major development projects worth Rs 5,757.89 crore in Nashik. The projects aim to upgrade the city’s infrastructure, including roads, water supply, drainage, sanitation, transportation, security systems, and accommodation facilities for saints and devotees.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said this year’s Kumbh Mela holds special significance as it coincides with the rare Trikhanda Yoga, occurring after 75 years. The grand spiritual event will be held from October 31, 2026, to July 24, 2028, with the first Amrit Snan on August 2, 2027. He announced that development works worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore would be undertaken to prepare Nashik for the Mela, assuring that funds would not be a constraint.

Fadnavis also informed that a modern sewage treatment plant is being constructed to ensure a clean and pure Godavari River. “We are committed to preserving the traditional heritage of temples while renovating ghats and improving infrastructure. All projects will be completed transparently,” he said. The Chief Minister added that the works are designed to serve Nashik’s needs for the next 25 years, with an outer ring road planned to improve city connectivity.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will not just be a religious gathering but a global spiritual event that will strengthen India’s identity on the world’s spiritual map. He emphasized cleanliness, beautification, and modernization of the Ramkund and Godavari riverfront areas.

Shinde revealed that a 1,400-acre ‘Sadhugram’ will be set up to house saints from across the country with all modern facilities. He added that artificial intelligence (AI) will be used for crowd management, law and order, and accurate information dissemination under the Digital Kumbh initiative announced by CM Fadnavis.

Ministers Girish Mahajan, Dada Bhuse, Adv. Manikrao Kokate, and several dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

