Mumbai: Bandra Residents Launch Campaign To 'Save Joggers Park' Against BMC's Pay-And-Park Scheme Proposal

The BMC proposal to implement a Pay and Park policy outside Joggers Park, Hrishikesh Mukherjee Park on Carter Road in Bandra West, has received stiff opposition from the local residents. The 'Save Jogger's Park Group' formed by the local residents has demanded to remove the scheme. A signature campaign has also been started by local representatives opposing the plans to charge exorbitant parking charges.

The local citizens used to park their vehicles for free of cost right in front of Jogger's park in the open space. But now on, the BMC is contemplating providing parking facilities by charging a fee. Asif Zakaria, former Congress Corporator said, "The proposed Pay and Park will not serve any purpose besides adding a financial burden on citizens who use the park daily or even twice a day for a better quality of life. The BMC is not in the business of making money and surely some other better revenue generation measures could be explored." In his letter to BMC's H West ward he has requested civic authorities to immediately cancel the scheme.

Ashish Shelar, MLA and BJP Mumbai President said, "Joggers Park is a popular destination for large number of morning walkers, joggers and families, especially from Bandra, Khar and Santacruz, seeking respite from the urban hustle and bustle. Hence, parking charges must not be imposed on them." A signature drive was carried out by the BJP office bearers from Bandra West on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Asif Farooqui, Coordinator of 'SaveJoggersPark Group' in his letter to H West civic ward said, 'The park is a place where most residents and senior citizens, retired people, families with children and senior ladies from surrounding areas come to relax, exercise, and spend quality time. The introduction of paid parking has deterred and made it difficult for many people from visiting the park. Also, visitors have been complaining about illegal food carts mushrooming in recent days, creating a nuisance in the surrounding areas. We request to look into it and take prompt and strict action," stated Farooqui.