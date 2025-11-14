 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri West Studio, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri West Studio, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri West Studio, No Injuries Reported

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Fire Breaks Out At Andheri West Studio, No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Thursday evening in a studio located on the ground floor of a commercial building opposite City Mall in Andheri West. The blaze erupted around 4:30 pm in the loft of Trinity Studio on the ground plus two upper floors building on New Link Road. It was brought under control, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with staff from K West Ward and the local police, rushed to the spot. According to fire official, the fire was largely confined to the studio’s loft, affecting electric wiring and installations, a split AC unit, wooden furniture, computers, speakers, monitors, and other studio equipment.

