Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Andheri West Studio, No Injuries Reported

Fire Breaks Out At Andheri West Studio, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Thursday evening in a studio located on the ground floor of a commercial building opposite City Mall in Andheri West. The blaze erupted around 4:30 pm in the loft of Trinity Studio on the ground plus two upper floors building on New Link Road. It was brought under control, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with staff from K West Ward and the local police, rushed to the spot. According to fire official, the fire was largely confined to the studio’s loft, affecting electric wiring and installations, a split AC unit, wooden furniture, computers, speakers, monitors, and other studio equipment.

The fire was successfully extinguished by 7:30 pm. While no casualties were reported, property loss occurred, with wooden furniture and valuable studio equipment completely gutted. Fire officials suspect a short circuit as the likely cause, though the exact reason will be determined after a detailed investigation.

