Mumbai News: MHADA Launches ‘Mhaadasathi’ AI Chatbot To Provide Instant Citizen Services

MHADA CEO Sanjiv Jaiswal launches the ‘Mhaadasathi’ AI Chatbot to provide instant citizen services | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), on Thursday launched the ‘Mhaadasathi’ AI Chatbot service. The ‘Mhaadasathi’ chatbot in the first phase, has been made operational on MHADA’s official website, through which citizens will now receive accurate, reliable, and instant information on various subjects. In the second phase, this service will soon be made available on mobile platforms as well, as per Sanjiv Jaiswal, Chief Executive Officer and Vice President, MHADA.

Eases Citizen Difficulties

This initiative will greatly ease citizens’ difficulties by reducing the need to repeatedly visit offices, avoiding long waiting times, and ensuring instant delivery of accurate information.

Available in Marathi and English

The ‘Mhaadasathi’ agentic chatbot is available in both Marathi and English. Citizens will be able to easily access information available on the websites of all nine regional boards of MHADA through this chatbot.

Additionally, a voice-based facility has also been provided under this service, making communication more convenient and user-friendly. Based on artificial intelligence, this service will continue to evolve according to citizens’ queries and responses.

Comprehensive Information Access

Through this service, citizens will be able to get information about MHADA’s functioning, the computerized lottery system, the current status of applications submitted at MHADA offices, tender notices published by MHADA, details of various housing projects across the state, as well as the latest rules and regulations of MHADA.

Digital Initiatives and Reduced Waiting Time

Speaking about MHADA’s digital initiatives, Jaiswal also informed that the waiting time for citizens visiting the Citizen Facilitation Center has been reduced significantly and now stands at only 7–8 minutes. To avoid delays in document scanning, citizens can now get their documents scanned and submitted at the center.

Furthermore, in the next phase, efforts are underway to update the system so that citizens can submit their documents directly from home, without visiting the center.

He further stated that since nearly 15 crore documents have been made available on MHADA’s website, the number of applications received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has comparatively decreased.

