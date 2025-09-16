 MHADA To Earn ₹800 Crore By Leasing Surplus BDD Chawl Land; 3 Companies Express Interest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMHADA To Earn ₹800 Crore By Leasing Surplus BDD Chawl Land; 3 Companies Express Interest

MHADA To Earn ₹800 Crore By Leasing Surplus BDD Chawl Land; 3 Companies Express Interest

The redevelopment work of Mumbai’s century-old Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls set to be replaced by modern towers, as construction works progresses. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has now invited tenders to lease out the surplus land left over in Naigaon and N.M. Joshi Marg.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
MHADA To Earn ₹800 Crore By Leasing Surplus BDD Chawl Land; 3 Companies Express Interest | File Photo

Mumbai: The redevelopment work of Mumbai’s century-old Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls set to be replaced by modern towers, as construction works progresses. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has now invited tenders to lease out the surplus land left over in Naigaon and N.M. Joshi Marg.

Surplus Land Available for Commercial Use

Once the housing for chawl residents is completed here, about 3,900 square meters of additional land will remain — 1,700 sq.m. in Naigaon and 2,200 sq.m. at N.M. Joshi Marg. This land will be used for commercial purposes. Three Mumbai-based companies have already shown interest in acquiring these two plots, as per official.

Revenue Potential for MHADA

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After Successful Surgeries
Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After Successful Surgeries
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns
Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

From this land leasing initiative, MHADA is expected to earn Rs 800 crore. MHADA is currently carrying out the redevelopment of the BDD chawls located in Naigaon, Worli, and N.M. Joshi Marg.

New Homes for BDD Residents

As part of the project, MHADA is building 500 sq. ft. homes for the BDD chawl residents. Recently, houses in Worli have already been handed over to beneficiaries. Construction work at Naigaon and N.M. Joshi Marg is also in progress.

Also Watch:

Read Also
MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses In Pune; Applications Open Till October 31
article-image

Recovering Construction Costs through Land Leasing

MHADA plans to distribute some of the new homes in these locations by the end of the year. While the government is providing these homes free of cost to the residents, MHADA intends to recover its construction costs by leasing out the surplus land after redevelopment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After...

Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After...

Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

'One Bike Per Person Isn’t Practical,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray On Bike Taxi...

'One Bike Per Person Isn’t Practical,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray On Bike Taxi...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹3,268-Crore AVGC-XR Policy 2025 To Transform State Into Global...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹3,268-Crore AVGC-XR Policy 2025 To Transform State Into Global...

CM Devendra Fadnavis, DyCM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate Beed–Ahilyanagar Rail Line On Marathwada Mukti...

CM Devendra Fadnavis, DyCM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate Beed–Ahilyanagar Rail Line On Marathwada Mukti...