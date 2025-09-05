 Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Registration Deadline For E-Auction Of 149 Commercial Units Until September 16
The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (a regional unit of MHADA) has extended the deadline for registration and application submission for the sale of 149 non-residential premises (commercial units) through e-auction across various housing projects in Mumbai.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
MHADA opens registration for e-auction of 149 commercial units across Mumbai; deadline extended to September 16 | File Photo

As per the revised schedule, interested applicants can now register online, submit applications, upload documents, and pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) at its website until 11:59 PM on September 16, 2025.

E-Auction Schedule

The online bidding (e-auction) for eligible applicants will be conducted on September 18, between 11 AM and 5 PM through the website. The consolidated results of the auction will be declared on September 19 at 11 AM. This is the second extension provided for the application process by the Board.

Commercial Units on Sale

In this auction, the following non-residential premises will be available for sale across Mumbai:

Mulund Gavanpada– 6 premises

Kurla (Swadeshi Mill)– 5 premises

Tunga, Powai— 2 premises

Kopari, Powai— 23 premises

Charkop– 23 premises

Old Magathane, Borivali (East)- 6 premises

Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali (West) – 6 premises

Pratiksha Nagar, Sion– 9 premises

Antop Hill, Wadala– 3 premises

Malvani, Malad– 46 premises

Bimbisar Nagar, Goregaon (East)- 17 premises

Shastri Nagar (Goregaon), Siddharth Nagar, and Majaswadi (Jogeshwari East) – 1 premise each

