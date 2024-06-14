Mumbai News: MHADA, BMC Remove Unauthorised Hoarding In Juhu Vile Parle

Mumbai News: MHADA, BMC Remove Unauthorized Hoarding In Juhu Vile Parle | FPJ

In a joint action, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed an unauthorized hoarding at the Shubh Jeevan Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu Vile Parle. This initiative comes in response to the tragic Ghatkopar incident and directives fom the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to eliminate illegal hoardings across Mumbai.

Following the directives, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA, Sanjeev Jaiswal, conducted a thorough review and survey of hoardings on MHADA properties. The survey identified that out of 62 hoardings, 60 were installed without obtaining necessary NOC from MHADA.

"The safety of our citizens is paramount," stated Jaiswal adding, "We are committed to ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and protecting public spaces from unauthorized structures. This operation underscores our dedication to public safety."

In the past two months, MHADA has issued notices to owners of unauthorized hoardings, demanding immediate removal. Non-compliance will lead to enforced dismantling by MHADA with BMC’s assistance. MHADA's survey revealed 60 unauthorized hoardings on its properties. These were installed with BMC’s permissions, but lacked MHADA's

approval, prompting immediate corrective action.

The BMC has also issued show cause notices to advertisers, requiring

them to submit MHADA’s NOC within a specified period. Failure to comply will result in the revocation of advertising permits and legal action under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.