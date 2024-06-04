Maharashtra: Konkan Board Of MHADA Appeals Eligible Beneficiaries To Complete PMAY Attachment; Check Details

MHADA | File

Mumbai: The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a unit of MHADA, is organizing a special camp for the PMAY Attachment from June 5 to June 14, 2024, at the project sites of its housing projects in Khopoli-Kalyan, Shirdhaun, Bhandarli, Gothewadi-Thane, and Bolinj-Virar, to enable the eligible beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (PMAY) who have purchased flats in the Board's housing lotteries since 2018.

The Konkan Board appeals to the eligible beneficiaries of the 2018, 2021, 2023, and 2024 housing lottery, who have not yet completed the PMAY attachment, to visit the respective project sites and immediately complete the PMAY registration/attachment.

For the PMAY attachment, the applicants need to bring documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Aadhaar card of spouse (if married), PAN card of parents (if unmarried), a copy of the applicant's bank passbook or cheque book, and a copy of the temporary allotment letter provided by the Board.

The Konkan Board has emphasized that the beneficiaries who have purchased flats in its housing lottery since 2018 were required to register under the PMAY scheme at the time of application. However, for those who have not yet completed the attachment, this is an opportunity to avail the benefits of the central and state government subsidies under the PMAY scheme. Failure to complete the PMAY attachment may result in the beneficiaries not being able to receive these subsidies.

The Konkan Board has urged the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries to take advantage of this 10-day special camp to complete the PMAY attachment.