Mumbai News: Metro commuters on lines 2A & 7 can avail of insurance coverage upto ₹5 lakh

Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: In the event of any unfortunate incident, passengers of Mumbai Metros 2A and 7 will be covered under an insurance policy that the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has availed of. The insurance policy provides coverage for accidents, disability and death caused by any unforeseen circumstances that may occur while travelling on the metro lines of Andheri West (D N Nagar to Dahisar East and from Dahisar East to Gundavali).

Read Also Railway Board approves procurement of 238 state-of-the-art Vande Metro rakes for Mumbai

Upto Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage

The coverage will also include medical expenses incurred due to accidents or injuries sustained during the commute. The policy has a maximum coverage of Rs 1 lakh for hospitalisation and up to Rs 10,000 for treatment in the outpatient department.

In the case of outpatient treatment and hospitalisation, outpatient expenses up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 will be paid, in addition to the cover for hospitalisation. In other words, in such instances, the maximum payable amount under medical expenses will be Rs 90,000, including compensation for minor injuries.

The policy provides compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh for mortality and up to Rs 4 lakh for permanent and partial disability, depending on the severity of the situation.

Ensuring the safety of commuters

“We have taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of our commuters, by obtaining an annual comprehensive insurance policy for all those using Metro lines 2A and 7. The decision to obtain the policy was made after conducting a detailed risk analysis and taking into account the potential risks that may arise during the commute,” said S V R Srinivas, chairman & managing Director, of MMMOCL.

The policy covers only those passengers who have a valid ticket, including a pass, smart card, QR Code, or valid permission where possessing a ticket is exempt and are present either in a Mumbai Metro building or a station or on a train or anywhere on the station premises, including paid as well as unpaid areas. Those individuals in all the circulating areas outside the metro station building, such as in the parking area, auto stand, foot overbridges, bicycle stands, etc. have been excluded.

Peace of mind for Mumbaikars

“Apart from all the safety and security measures in place, we realise that securing a passenger’s commute for unforeseen circumstances is of utmost importance. Hence, we have provided comprehensive insurance coverage to our valued customers. With this policy in place, commuters can now travel with peace of mind, knowing that they have adequate insurance coverage in case of any unfortunate incidents,” Srinivas added.

Similar insurance coverage has also been provided to the passengers of the Lucknow Metro and outstation trains of the Indian Railways. However, buying insurance coverage on Indian Railways is optional, with passengers having to pay a nominal amount as a premium.