Mumbai: For strong phone signals, Metro 2A, 7 install telecom towers

Representational image | ANI

To strengthen phone networks in Metro rails, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has taken a pivotal step towards enhancing communication services for commuters. The agency has outsourced the work of installing small and microcell telecom towers on 1,500 pillars located along the 35-km-long combined stretch of Metro 2A and Metro 7.

12 towers already installed along Link road and WEH

After signing a letter of acceptance with the MMMOCL, private telecom infra provider, Indus Tower, has already installed 12 towers along the Link Road and on the Western Express Highway. As per the fine print, the agency will earn non-fare box revenue of around ₹120 crore over the next ten years just from these 12 pillars. Non-fare box revenues are earnings for a transport body through non-ticketing means. To keep alive the competitive spirit of providing better services, the MMMOCL plans to rope in multiple agencies for the job.

Win -win situation for both commuters and MMOCL: CHairman

"This initiative delivers a win-win situation for both commuters and the MMMOCL. The network connectivity is expected to get better, delivering a flawless experience for commuters. Also, the revenue generated from the initiative will help keep the Metro affordable, while enriching travelling experience with better facilities," said MMMOCL Chairman and Managing Director S V R Srinivas.

So far, the agency has made collaborations to earn non-fare box revenue of around ₹1,500 crore in the next 15 years.