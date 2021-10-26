MMOCL to spend Rs 2.55 crore on employee uniform

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL) is likely to spend Rs 2.55 crore on buying uniforms for its employees and staff members. It recently floated a tender for the same seeking an external agency to make the supply.

According to the tender document, interested agencies can submit the bids on November 22 of this year. The completion period for the supply of uniforms is three years.

“The uniforms will be in red and yellow colours as these Metro lines will be identified by these colours as decided once they are commissioned,” said an MMRDA official.

The Metro Line 2A is named as yellow line and Line 7 as a red line by the MMRDA. Even in Delhi, the metro lines have been named after colours and MMRDA is believed to follow the same trend here in MMR.

The MMMOCL has been established to look after the operation and maintenance of Metro once the civil work is done by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA).

As per the plan, Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) first 20 km stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on both lines will be open to the public.

This will begin by January next year, and subsequently, the entire 37 km corridor on Line 2A and 7 will be open by the end of this year. Currently, MMMOCL is carrying out a dynamic trial run on the 20km stretch.

The FPJ had earlier reported that the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) team would soon inspect trial runs on both corridors. The commissioner of railway safety will issue a safety certificate; then, only commercial runs can begin with ten train sets as proposed.

As per the previous plan, MMRDA had set a deadline of December 2020 to commence services, but coronavirus led to a lockdown and labourers left for their native places, and work came to a standstill. They were further delaying the metro civil works.



Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:30 PM IST