Railway Board approves procurement of 238 state-of-the-art Vande Metro rakes for Mumbai

Mumbai: In a significant development for suburban commuters, the Railway Board has approved the procurement of 238 state-of-the-art air-conditioned Vande Metro rakes. This decision is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III & 3A and will be carried out by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). These Vande Metro rakes will replace currently running non-air conditioned local trains of the suburban section of Mumbai.

An MRVC official said that the procurement of these rakes includes a comprehensive maintenance requirement for the entire duration of 35 years. He said as per the plan, the two depots required for the operation of the rakes have also been approved. These depots will be set up by a technology partner.

Approval for two depots

"According to the plan, the two depots required for the operation of these Vande Metro rakes have also been approved under the MUTP III & 3A. These depots will be set up by a technology partner, who will contribute their expertise and experience to ensure the smooth functioning of the suburban rail system," he added.

"An essential aspect of this project is adherence to the Make in India guidelines set by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The Vande Metro trains will be manufactured by the technology partner, showcasing the government's emphasis on promoting indigenous manufacturing and supporting local industries," said officials.

According to officials, the introduction of these advanced Vande Metro rakes is expected to revolutionize suburban commuting in terms of comfort, safety, and speed. Equipped with modern amenities and cutting-edge technology, these trains will significantly enhance the travel experience for suburban passengers.

"With this procurement, the government aims to meet the increasing demand for reliable and efficient transportation solutions in the suburban regions. It showcases their dedication to improving infrastructure and addressing the needs of the growing population," an official said.

"The decision to procure 238 Vande Metro rakes reflects the government's long-term vision for suburban rail networks and emphasizes their commitment to providing world-class transportation facilities to commuters. The introduction of these state-of-the-art trains will undoubtedly elevate the suburban travel experience and contribute to the overall development of the region," said an MRVC official.