Mumbai News: DMRC bags contract to operate, maintain Metro Line 3

Representative photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) on Friday awarded a 10-year contract to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the operation and maintenance of the 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3. Also known as Aqua Line, this is the city's first underground Metro rail.

The agreement was inked after the DMRC emerged as the lowest successful bidder in the international competitive bidding process. The agency has been operating and maintaining the Delhi Metro network for the last two decades.

Mandate will be for the day-to-day operations

The mandate will be for the day-to-day operations of Metro systems infrastructure, including the management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations and trains.

The MMRCL will be responsible for roles of revenue management, multi-modal integration, business and brand management, public relations, legal compliances, non-fare box revenue generation, servicing debt, payments and coordination with regulatory boards for utilities etc.

The first phase between SEEPZ and Bandra-Kurla Complex is likely to open by December, while the remaining corridor will be travel-ready by June 2024.