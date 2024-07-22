Mumbai News: Man Swindled Of ₹88 Lakh In Shares Investment Fraud | Photo: Representative Image

A 38-year-old man has fallen prey to scammers and has ended up losing Rs 88.90 lakh in 19 transactions in shares trading investment fraud. To earn more profits, the man invested the money, which his family had got after selling a property and after redeeming the money invested in mutual funds.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Ambernath. On June 23, the complainant received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number asking if he was interested in shares investment. The scammers then shared a WhatsApp link with the man and after clicking it, he got added to a WhatsApp group providing information about stock market investment.

Read Also Mumbai University To Add 15 Colleges In 2025-26 Under New Annual Plan

In the group, a link was shared on June 28 and after clicking on it, he registered himself on a trading platform, the police said. The complainant then began investing in stocks as per the guidance and instructions given by the “analysts” and could see his profits on the web link provided by the scammers.

To earn more profits, the complainant invested the money, which his family had got after selling a property and after redeeming the money invested in mutual funds. Between June 28 and July 15, the complainant ended up investing Rs88.90 lakh in 19 online transactions in different beneficiary bank accounts provided by the scammers.

Read Also Mumbai: No Bail For Firoz Lakdawala In Family Assets Fraud Case

Later when the complainant was unable to withdraw his earnings, he realised that he had been conned. He then approached the police and got an offence registered. The complainant has provided details of the WhatsApp group floated by the scammers, their contact details, bogus web link details and transaction details to the police in his complaint.

A case has been registered by the police under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.