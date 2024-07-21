 Mumbai University To Add 15 Colleges In 2025-26 Under New Annual Plan
As per the Maharashtra Public University Act, the Board of Trustees has prepared the Annual Comprehensive Plan for the academic year 2025-26 for the University of Mumbai. The plan covers the years 2024-25 to 2028-29.

article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The Annual Comprehensive Plan of the University of Mumbai for the academic year 2025-26 was prepared on July 20, 2024. According to the plan, a total of 15 colleges have been proposed for the academic year 2025-26. These include 13 Skilled, 1 Applied, and 1 Traditional College. All these proposed new colleges have been identified in the Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar districts of Mumbai University.

There are 3 colleges in Diva, Advali, and Dhokali, Bhiwandi Padgha in Thane district; 3 colleges in Pen Vadkhal, Roha Nagothane, and Murud Raigad in Raigad district; 2 colleges in Mandangad, and the Dapoli Nagar Panchayat Area of Ratnagiri District; 2 colleges in Kankavali, Vengurla Parule in Sindhudurg district; and 3 colleges in Kelve Mahim, Vasai Nalasopara, and Vikramgad Bandhan in Palghar district. Additionally, 1 traditional and 1 applied college are located in Bhiwandi and Gawdevi Dongri Andheri.

article-image

As per the Maharashtra Public University Act, the Board of Trustees has prepared the Annual Comprehensive Plan for the academic year 2025-26 for the University of Mumbai. The plan covers the years 2024-25 to 2028-29. The Management Council and Vidya Parishad have passed a resolution and presented it for the government's approval in the Adhi Sabha today. This annual comprehensive plan received unanimous approval in today's Adhisabha meeting. The University of Mumbai's annual accounts for 2021-22, along with the balance sheet as of March 31, 2022, were also unanimously approved in the AGM held today.

