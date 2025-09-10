UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 |

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 is now available from the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Through UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in, candidates who took the preliminary eligibility test can download the provisional key.

For both exam days and shifts, the answer key is now available. The official website will continue to offer the interim key until September 15, 2025.

For candidates who would like to contest any of the answers in the provisional key, the UPSSSC has opened the objection window. Candidates have until September 15, 2025, to file their complaints online. The commission will make the final answer key available for use in determining merit after examining the objections.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Exam dates

Exam Date 1: September 6, 2025 (Two shifts)

Exam Date 2: September 7, 2025 (Two shifts)

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the tentative answer key:

Step 1: Go to upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.

Step 2: On the front page, click the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates can review the answers on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Save a physical copy of the file for future use after downloading it.

Direct link for answer key

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: What's next?

Candidates' scores will be determined after the final answer key is made public, and the PET results should be available soon after. After that, qualified applicants can use their PET results, which are good for the following three years, to register for Group C recruitment tests across different UP government sectors.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Exam details

48 districts throughout the state hosted the exam. 19,41,993 (76.70%) of the 25,31,996 registered candidates took the test. The state was home to 1,479 exam locations in total.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Exam security measures

A total of 35,259 cameras were mounted to guarantee a copy-free exam; 13,287 teams were set up to record applicants' biometric attendance; and 11,003 teams were sent out to verify candidates and stop the use of unfair methods.

Candidates should visit the UPSSSC official website for additional relevant information.