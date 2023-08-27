Mumbai News: Man Stabbed To Death Over ‘Old Dispute’ In Kurla

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was killed during a scuffle which involved at least 15 people, including a minor. The incident took place in the Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla East on Saturday night.

According to the Chunabhatti police, the complainant in the matter is Sikandar Ali Qureshi, 40, a small-business owner. On Saturday night, Qureshi and his family members were winding up their business, and a group, consisting of 15 people approached them.

It started with a minor scuffle which escalated into a physical fight. While the mob was attacking Qureshi, his brother, Sajid Ali, was trying to save his brother and one of the attackers stabbed Sajid in his stomach, with a sharp knife.

The police added that 16-year-old Jiyan and Anis of the Qureshi family were also injured in the scuffle.

Duo is currently hospitalised

The duo sustained minor injuries and are currently hospitalised. Some other family members who were present nearby were threatened to kill by the accused during the scuffle, but they were fortunately not attacked or injured, said the police.

“They were angry with the complainant that he filed a complaint against them at the police station. Their internal fights were often reported to us and this was the main reason for their fight,” said a senior police official at Chunabhatti police station.

Six arrested in the matter

Out of the 15 people, six have been arrested by the police who had reached the spot immediately after the fight. One among the 15 accused, is a 16-year-old boy, added the police.

The ones apprehended are identified as Jaid Javed Sayyed, 20, Faisal Abdul Kareem, 19, Halim Hanif Khan, 55, Harul Abdul Qureshi, 40, Halima Khan, and Shifa Khan. The ones absconding are Akbarullah Khan, Dilshad Khan, Avesh Qureshi, Ijaz Qureshi, Sahil Qureshi, etc.

They are all accused of the charges of murder, attempt to murder, and organised crime under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The weapon used during the crime, a knife, has been seized from one of the arrested accused, which will be used as evidence while filing the chargesheet, added the police official.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)