Kurla murder case: Teen stabbed 26 times in chest and abdomen, possibly raped says police

Horrifying details emerge as the investigation by VB Nagar police into the Kurla murder case moves further. According to police, the 19-year-old girl who was brutally murdered by her alleged boyfriend and his friend was stabbed multiple times in her chest and abdomen before the accused slit her throat and smashed her head with a hammer.

The girl's autopsy report has revealed that there were at least 26 wounds on her chest and abdomen. While the duo was initially arrested on charges of murder, the post mortem report revealed the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered. Based on this report, the police have also charged them for rape.

Within two days after the body was discovered from an abandoned building in Kurla, the police had arrested Rehan (19) and his friend Faisal Imran (19).

According to a police officer, during the interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused (Rehan) and the victim were in a relationship and the victim had been insisting on the accused for marriage. The accused did not want to marry her and instead hatched a plot with his friend to get rid of her.

According to the police, at the time of the incident, the teen was wearing an exquisite dress and had henna on her hand which hinted to the investigator to probe the marriage angle, Rehan had called her on the pretext of fleeing with her, officials said.

On Tuesday, the girl left her house in Govandi saying she was going to her aunt's place from where she left around night. According to the police, Rehan picked her up in an auto and took her to the crime spot where his friend Imran was already present.

After reaching on the terrace, the two stabbed her multiple times before slitting her throat and also smashed her head with a hammer. The two then escaped from the spot.

Her body was spotted only on Thursday evening after a group of three boys, who went into the vacant building to shoot a tik-tok video spotted the body. They alerted the police after finding the corpse.

"The challenge for the police was to establish her identity, we checked the missing person records and found about a missing girl having similar details who was missing since Tuesday from the Govandi area. We called her parents for identification and they identified her," said Pranay Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police of zone 5.

Following the murder, the accused were hiding at Imran's place in the Bharat Nagar area of Kurla from where they were picked up by the police. The police have also recovered the knife that was used to commit the crime. The two were produced before the court on Sunday, and the duo was remanded to police custody till December 6.

"Prima facie it seems that the girl was not sexually assaulted at the crime scene, however, during post mortem, the doctor found injuries on her private part based on which we have charged them under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code." said a senior Police officer.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:02 PM IST