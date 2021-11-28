Mumbai: Drug peddler Ajmal Totla, having multiple cases against him, arrested from Sion

The Mumbai police have arrested drug peddler Ajmal Totla, who has multiple cases registered against him, an official said on Sunday.

He was nabbed from Sion area here on Friday in connection with a case of seizure of mephedrone earlier this month, the official said.

Notably, Totla's name was also mentioned by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a drugs case during a press conference recently wherein the NCP leader had also referred to a woman drug peddler- Rubina Niyazu Sheikh.

On November 20, the police had arrested two persons, Arif Nasir Shaikh (39) and Atik Hamid Shaikh alias Itlli (28), both residents of Dharavi area here, and seized 13 gm of mephedrone and Rs 4.13 lakh in cash from them, he said.

A police team had on that day found an SUV, with around four people onboard, parked on a footpath near a building in Mahim area. When those people started running away, the police caught two of them, the official said.

Later, the police seized drugs, cash, a high-end mobile phone and their car, he said.

The police were searching for Totla in connection with that case and managed to nab him on Friday, the official said.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:25 PM IST