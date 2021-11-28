e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:08 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Two accused of murdering 20-year-old-girl in Kurla to be presented before Mumbai court today

Representative Image | AFP

After a 20-years old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Mumbai's Kurla, Vinoba Bhave Police will present both accused before a city court on Sunday.

As per the information by the police officials, both accused were arrested on Saturday and are being questioned. Both of them were known to the victim.

Earlier today, DCP (Zone 5) Pranay Ashok had said that special teams have been formed to ascertain the identity of the victim. Post mortem report has shown evidence of the sexual assault, the police said.

Earlier, on November 26, the victim's body was found on the thirteenth floor of a vacant building in the HDIL compound.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:45 PM IST
