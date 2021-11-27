Mumbai: 20-year-old woman raped and murdered, decomposed body found in vacant building in Kurla

Mumbai: A 20-year-old unidentified woman was found dead in a vacant building in Kurla on Thursday night. The VB Nagar police in Kurla have registered a murder and rape case against unknown person and are investigating the matter.



According to the police, on Thursday evening the Mumbai police control room received a call from the locals informing them about the decomposed body of a woman found on the terrace. The dead body was found on the terrace of an 13 storey vacant building i.e C-wing, building number 16, HDIL colony in Kurla west.



"On Thursday evening a few youngsters from the nearby vicinity went to the terrace of the vacant building. These youngsters, mostly social media influencers and Tik-tok stars, went to create a video on the terrace being a vacant building. After seeing the dead body they informed the police," said a police officer.



The VB nagar police reached the spot and took the custody of the dead body and sent it for post mortem to an civic hospital. The woman had serious injuries from stabbing with a sharp weapon on her body parts. "The post mortem report revealed the woman was raped and murder," said an police officer.



Dyneshwar Chavan, additional commissioner of police, Central region and Pranay Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5 including local police station staff and crime branch sleuths reached the spot and started the investigation.



DCP, Pranay Ashok, Zone 5 confirmed about a rape and murder case registered at VB Nagar police station under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and said the investigation is going on.

The local police station along with the crime branch sleuths are parallelly investigating the matter.



The police team is first trying to identify the woman. "We have circulated the picture of the woman to all the police stations and our informants and are trying to identify the woman. Secondly the building has been vacant for the past few years. There is no CCTV footage or watchmen which would have helped us with any clue. Also, we are checking all the police stations in Mumbai and suburbs to check whether any missing complaint of the woman is registered," said a police officer.

Suresh Jadhav, assistant commissioner of police, Kurla division confirmed that the dead body was in decomposed state and said teams are formed to identify the woman and trace the accused.

