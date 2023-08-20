Mumbai News: Man Held By DRI For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹15 Cr; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: Based on Intelligence developed by DRI, one Indian passenger, who came via Flight no. ET 640 from Addis Ababa to Mumbai on 18.08.2023, was apprehended by DRI officers.

Examination of his luggage resulted in the recovery of 1496 grams of white powder, purported to be Cocaine with an Illicit market value of approx Rs. 15 Crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recipient Nabbed In Vashi By Laying A Trap

Further,based on sustained interrogation of the passenger and surveillance, in a meticulously planned operation, the DRI officers laid a trap and apprehended the recipient of the said contraband drugs who came to collect the drugs at Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The nabbed recipient is a female Ugandan national. This shows the ability of DRI to go deeper into the drug syndicate and bust it to safeguard the society from the menace of drug smuggling.

Both the carrier and recipient have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress to unearth the further links of the drugs supply chain.

Read Also DRI Arrests Ugandan National For Smuggling Cocaine Worth Over ₹7.85 Cr

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)