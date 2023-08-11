DRI Arrests Ugandan National For Smuggling Cocaine Worth Over ₹7.85 Cr

Capsules containing cocaine | FPJ

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a Ugandan national for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at Rs 7.85 crore. The contraband was concealed in body cavity and 65 capsules containing cocaine have been fished out from the suspect's body, agency sources said on Friday.

According to the DRI, based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted one male Ugandan passenger suspected to be carrying drugs, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport on Monday. On questioning the passenger, he admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India. The passenger was produced before the Magistrate and as per the court order, he was admitted to the JJ Hospital.

"A total of 65 capsules containing 785 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs. 7.85 crores, were recovered from his body and seized on Thursday, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The said passenger was arrested and investigation is underway to trace other members of this international syndicate involved, said a DRI source.

The agency is now probing from whom the passenger had sourced drugs and who was supposed to receive the said consignment.

