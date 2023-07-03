Mumbai News: 2 Held By DRI For Smuggling Rs 5 Crore Cocaine From Costa Rica

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently seized 500 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 5 crore. The drugs were concealed within wooden show pieces that had arrived at the Courier Terminal in Mumbai from Costa Rica. Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case.

According to sources from the DRI, the consignment was imported using a vague address and mobile number. Upon examination, it was discovered that the cocaine was packaged in small pouches cleverly concealed within the base of the wooden articles to avoid detection by customs officials.

"The seizure involved a total of 56 small pouches, resulting in the confiscation of 500 grams of cocaine. The seized substance falls under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Its illicit market value is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore," stated an official from the DRI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The official further explained, "To identify and intercept the intended recipient of the consignment, a controlled delivery of a substituted package was planned. An initial call was made to the mobile number provided under the recipient's name, during which a girl answered the call and denied any knowledge of the parcel. Subsequently, another call was made to the mobile number listed on the KYC document (Aadhar), and the consignee answered the call, claiming ownership of the package and inquiring about customs duty."

Based on this information, a trap was set, and the consignee was apprehended during a meticulously planned controlled delivery operation. Upon questioning, the consignee provided details about another individual involved in the supply chain. Consequently, a woman who was supposed to handle the further distribution of the parcel was intercepted. Incriminating evidence has been found on the mobile phones of both individuals.

"Both individuals have been arrested and are currently in DRI custody. Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire supply chain," the official concluded.