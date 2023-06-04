Mumbai: DRI seizes over 10kg of gold worth ₹6.2 crore in two separate cases, four arrested

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized over 10kg of gold worth ₹6.2 crore and arrested four air passengers, including a woman, in two separate cases. The first case involved two passengers who arrived in Mumbai from Sharjah, based on specific intelligence.

Discovery of Concealed Gold Bars

During the frisking of the passengers, the officials discovered eight gold bars of 24 carat concealed around their waist, inside their clothing. The gold bars, with foreign markings, were found meticulously hidden. The total weight of the seized gold was 8kg, valued at ₹4.94 crore.

Identification of Accomplices and Arrest

Following further intelligence, the third accomplice of the passengers was apprehended, completing the operation. The trio involved in the case has been identified as Mohammad Umar Mohammad Haroon Fazalwala and Fahim Salim Warewariya from Surat, along with Mudassar Ayyub Dochki from Jamnagar.

Read Also DRI at Mumbai international airport seizes 144 kg of gold worth ₹76 cr in 6 months

Case 2: Interception of Indian National from Dubai

In the second case, Afzal Abubakar Wallah, an Indian national, was intercepted upon his arrival from Dubai at the Mumbai international airport. During the examination of his baggage, the officials discovered 56 ladies' purses.

Ingenious Concealment of Gold

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the purses had an ingenious concealment of 24 carat gold in the form of silver-colored metal wires under the metallic strips of the purses. The recovered gold wires had a net weight of 2,005 grams and a provisional value of ₹1.23 crore. The passenger was subsequently arrested.

A DRI official commented on the second seizure, highlighting that it apparently involves well-educated individuals who are directly linked to the planning and execution of gold smuggling. The official further noted that smugglers are continuously evolving unique modus operandi to avoid detection.

Sophisticated Smuggling Operation

"All the ladies clutches were found to be having ingenious concealment of 24 kt gold in the form of silver colour metal wires under the metallic strips of the ladies clutches. The recovered gold wires were found to be having a net weight of 2005 grams and a provisional value of ₹1.23 crore. The said passenger was arrested in this case. The second seizure apparently involves well educated individuals who are directly involved in the planning and execution of the gold smuggling," said a DRI official.

He added, "In both cases a unique modus operandi was busted by the DRI indicating the uphill task faced by the officers of DRI on regular basis to check the syndicates smuggling gold in various forms into the country. The seizure of the foreign marked gold and concealed 24 kt gold in the form of silver colour metal wires at Mumbai International Airport serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against gold smuggling."

These recent cases reflect the vigilance of the DRI in curbing illegal gold smuggling activities and apprehending individuals involved in such offences.