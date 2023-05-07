Mumbai: DRI arrests father-son duo behind gold smuggling racket involving Sudanese nationals

Representative photo

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a father-son duo at whose behest 16 Sudanese nationals allegedly tried to smuggle gold but were caught at the Mumbai international airport. The foreigners, who came to India in separate groups, were arrested along with an Indian handler last month. Probe revealed that the father-son duo was the mastermind of the gold smuggling racket.

On Sunday, DRI officials produced Mohammad Ali and Shabeeb Ali before the court. Hailing from Kozhikode in Kerala district, they own a gold showroom in Dubai. According to the DRI, the duo lured the arrested Sudanese for smuggling gold by offering commission. During investigation, the names of the father and son came up and subsequently they were arrested. The court remanded both of them into DRI custody till May 9.

Around 16.36 kg of gold paste valued at ₹10.16 crore was seized from the first Sudanese group, while1.42kg gold, foreign currency worth ₹16 lakh and ₹ 88 lakh in Indian currency were recovered from the second group.