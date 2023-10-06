Mumbai News: Man Files Case Against Daughter Under Senior Citizen Act

Cases of senior citizens harassed by their own children are on the rise | Representative image

Mumbai: A man has registered a case against his daughter at Santacruz Police Station under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act.

According to the FIR, Krishan Mehra (81), a textile printing businessman, lives in Santacruz (West). His wife died of cancer in 2005. He had a flat in Pali Hill, Bandra (West), which he sold. His son had a dispute with him and took his share, and now lives with his wife and children at Carter Road, Bandra (West). The complainant said the son does not take care of him.

Mehra has a daughter named Pooja (47), a fashion designer. He sent her to London for higher education in 2001. Pooja has been living in London after her education and working there. She visits India frequently, staying for six months to a year. Mehra alleged that she does not work, and lives off him. He claimed that she enjoyed his money. When he refused to give her more, she physically assaulted him and forcibly took money. Sometimes, Mehra had to stay in a hotel or sleep in his car due to altercations with his daughter.

According to the complaint, for the past 10 years, his daughter has treated him poorly, both mentally and physically. She demanded that he sell his flat and give her the money to settle down in London. Mehra said he was afraid that she would sell the flat without his knowledge, so he wanted to keep the documents safe. However, Pooja allegedly snatched these documents. She also had disputes with the household staff, leading them to leave their jobs.

The father-daughter feud took a bitter turn

In April, Pooja evicted her father from his own house, and since then, he has been living in Hotel Blum and Hotel Metro Palace. During the Ganesh festival, Pooja invited him back, initially treating him well for two days. However, she then forcefully asked him to sign the flat’s gift deed documents. When he refused, she dragged him from his bed, causing injuries to his back, knees and ears. Pooja also took his debit card and misappropriated his funds. Mehra had previously filed two FIRs against Pooja at the Santacruz Police Station.

Mehra filed a case against Pooja under Section 24 and Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, along with Sections 323, 406, 452 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

