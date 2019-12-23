Parents welfare act: FIR against couple for ill-treating mother

Bhayandar : If you are found harassing and ill-treating your elderly parents, beware, as you could be slapped with criminal charges.

It has been more than two years since a 66-year-old widow living in Kashimira was struggling against the alleged mental harassment and torture by her own son and daughter-in-law.

But on Saturday, the police finally slapped a case under section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, against the couple who are identified as Nizaam Shaikh and Meham Shaikh.

Both have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (for criminal intimidation). However, no arrests have been made so far.

Apart from trying to kick her out from her own tenement and harassing her for trivial reasons, the couple frequently left her starving and threatened her of dire consequences, the senior citizen said in her complaint to the police.