Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Start Shelter Home For Senior Citizens Soon

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will start a shelter home for senior citizens. The centre will have a facility to provide temporary accommodation to senior citizens. Senior citizens will get facilities and care like a home. However, the plan is at an initial stage and the civic body will come out with a detailed plan.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the Senior Citizen Shelter Centre will be started soon while providing many useful facilities to the senior citizens. He shared the plan while at the World Senior Citizens Day celebration last week in Vashi.

People can keep their parents at the shelter

He said, “I wished the Senior Citizens Day by informing them that the children who have to go outside for four to five days and have a question about where to keep their old parents, can keep their parents in this centre for a temporary period,” said the municipal commissioner.

Navi Mumbai is a satellite city and it has all modern facilities available for age groups. Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik who was also present at the event said that Navi Mumbai is the first city where a dedicated recreational centre was opened for senior citizens in a garden where they can spend quality time while reading a newspaper or playing carrom or chess. “The recreational model was later adopted by other cities and now Navi Mumbai will be the first to start a Senior Citizen Shelter Centre,” said Naik. He received support from Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre and demanded that this facility should be soon made operational.

NMMC has 29 recreational centres for senior citizens

At present, NMMC runs 29 recreational centres for senior citizens across the city. The civic chief Mr. Narvekar expressed that it is a pride that NMMC is the first corporation to set up a separate room to provide service facilities to senior citizens.

NMMC provides a number of facilities to senior citizens including providing mental support centres, discounted NMMT bus facilities, and health services, and celebrates World Senior Citizens Day every year.

On this occasion, 15 senior couples who completed 50 years of marriage were honoured. Similarly, as part of Amrut Mahotsav, 75 senior citizens who celebrated their 75th birthday were also honoured.