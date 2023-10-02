NMMC Celebrates Senior Citizens Day In Vashi; Shelter Centre To Begin Operations Soon

NMMC to soon start Senior Citizen Shelter | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which shows respect for senior citizens by providing mental support centres for senior citizens, discounted NMMT bus facilities, and health services, celebrated the World Senior Citizens at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi.

Expressing pride that India's first Senior Citizen Recreation Centre was started in Navi Mumbai and later followed by other cities in India, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik suggested on the same lines that every node should have senior citizen shelter centres. Similarly, Belapur MLA Shri. Manda Mhatre said that NMMC honours senior citizens by providing them with good facilities. She suggested that senior citizen shelter centres should be made operational as soon as possible to serve the senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, NMMC Commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar expressed his pride that NMMC is the first municipal corporation to establish a separate room to provide service facilities to senior citizens and expressed the opinion that 29 Recreational Centres have become places of affection to share your thoughts with senior citizens of the same age.

The Commissioner said that the Senior Citizen Shelter Centre will be started soon while providing many useful facilities to the senior citizens.

