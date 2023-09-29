Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Overwhelming Response To Senior Citizens Day Competitions Held At Vashi | Amit Srivastava

On the occasion of Senior Citizens Day, like every year, various competitions were organized to encourage the innate arts and sports qualities of senior citizens by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The seniors who participated, enjoyed enthusiastically and the event became a success.

A total of 334 women and men participated in 14 arts and sports events; and made these competitions successful. Those who won prizes will be felicitated during a special program to be held on Senior Citizens Day on October 1 at Vishnudas Bhave Theater in Vashi.

Competitions organised

Six seniors participated in the storytelling competition held at NMMC School no. 27, Sector-15 in Vashi. Five participated in laughter competition, Seven in costume competition, three in individual dance competition and 10 in telephone competition which was concluded on September 25.

Apart from these, an essay writing competition on- "I'm a senior citizen talking" was organised. 15 senior citizens showed literary merit by writing a letter to a family member in the letter writing competition.