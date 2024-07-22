Mumbai News: Man Falls Prey To Scammers In Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud, Loses ₹1.9 Lakh

Mumbai News: Dating App Scam Targets Young Professionals In Andheri West | Representative Image

A 36-year-old doctor has fallen prey to scammers in a drugs-in-parcel scam and has ended up losing nearly Rs 2 lakh. The scammers claimed that his parcel destined to Iran, containing MDMA drugs and passports has been intercepted and Mumbai Police's cyber cell is probing him in the said case. On the pretext of getting his financial transactions verified, the scammers induced the victim to transfer money in other beneficiary bank accounts.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Virar. On July 13, the victim had received a phone call from a person claiming to be from a Mumbai based courier company. He informed the victim that a courier of his containing 450 grams of MDMA and two passports destined for Iran has been intercepted at the Mumbai airport. The victim was told that someone had misused his Aadhar card details and that the call is being transferred to Mumbai's Cyber Cell police.

When the victim told the caller that he would visit a police station nearby his location, the caller refrained from doing so and told him that he would receive a video call from the police. The victim then received a phone call from a person who claimed to be a Mumbai police inspector. He then told the victim that a DCP rank officer will speak to him. The victim was then told that his financial transactions would have to be verified by the RBI.

The victim was then forced to transfer Rs 1.90 lakh from his bank account to a beneficiary bank account with an assurance that the money would be credited back in his account within 15 minutes after the verification. However, when the victim did not receive any money he realised that he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.