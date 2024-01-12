MBVV Cyber Cell Police Recovers Over ₹5 Lakh Siphoned By Fraudsters In 2 Cases | The Achievement Refund Tree at Cyber Cell Office in Mira Road

Adding more leaves to their achievement tree, the cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police managed to make reversals amounting more than Rs.5 lakh which was siphoned off by fraudsters from the bank accounts of two complainants.

In the first case, the complainant-Hetal Patel lost more than Rs.4.45 lakh and in the second one, Kashimira resident- Rahul Detraj fell prey to the evil designs of the cyber fraudsters who siphoned off Rs.56,472 from his bank account under the guise of facilitating credit card transactions.

How the cops recovered the money

Upon receiving the complaints the cyber cell led by API-Swapnil Wavhal under the guidance of police inspector- Sujitkumar Gunjkar swung into action and managed to freeze the siphoned off amount by establishing contact with the concerned banks and payment gateway of the digital platform that provided payment solutions. After regular follow-ups by the cyber cops, the amount was successfully credited back into the accounts of both the complainants.

With the current recoveries, the cyber cell has added two more more leaves to their achievement tree as the total figures have soared to over Rs.1.60 crore in less than a year.

Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaints as soon as possible, a senior MBVV police official said that people can call the cybercrime cell on 1930 even email at www.cybercrime.gov.in for reporting online frauds.