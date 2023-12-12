Mumbai News: Makeup Artist Working In Salman Khan’s Production House Assaulted By 3 Outside Bandra Bar; Case Filed |

Mumbai: A makeup artist employed at Salman Khan’s production house has filed a case against three unidentified individuals, alleging that they assaulted him outside a bar. The artist, Paleshwar Chavan, had gone to the bar to enquire about the money he had lent to the bar manager.

According to police, Chavan, 32, is a makeup artist from Santacruz (East). On December 12, at 10.30 pm, he went to Pushpak Bar, at Santacruz East, to ask the bar manager, Satish Shetty, when he would return the money he had borrowed. The manager asked him to wait for a while and kept him waiting until 1am, despite Chavan repeatedly inquiring about his money. At 1am, the manager informed him the bar would be closing, and he should leave. Chavan came out, but outside the bar, an altercation started between Chavan and the manager. The manager called his friend, a waiter (30), and a watchman (35) of the bar, and they assaulted Chavan with an iron rod and a brick.

Case Filed In The Matter, 3 Booked

During the physical assault, Chavan claimed to have lost a gold chain, two lockets and a Rudraksha mala. The police arrived at the scene and rushed him to VN Desai Hospital for treatment. Subsequently, Chavan filed a case against three unidentified individuals under Sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Vakola station on December 11.

Chavan stated, “Bar manager Satish Shetty is my friend. In the past, I lent him money, and he returned it. Trusting him, I lent Rs3 lakh, which he did not return. Four-five people beat me, causing eight stitches.”