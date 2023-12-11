Mumbai News: Pregnant Woman Arrested For Possession Of Drugs Seeks Bail Amid Deteriorating Health

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman caught with 15 kg of Mephedrone has approached the special NDPS court for bail as she is now six months pregnant, as she could not abort the child even after the court's permission due to her health issues.

The woman was arrested on June 10, by the NCB which recovered Mephedrone weighing 15 kgs from her house along with cash worth Rs 1.10 crore. After the arrest, when she was taken for medical examination, it was revealed that she was pregnant. Hence, on June 23, her lawyers moved the plea to allow her to terminate the pregnancy stating that this is her fourth child and she is not mentally prepared for it.

Deteriorating Health in Judicial Custody

In her handwritten statement later submitted to the court, the woman stated that she was remanded in judicial custody till June 16, and was lodged in Byculla women’s prison. In the prison her condition deteriorated and she was again taken to the in-house medical officer, who also confirmed that she was six-week pregnant.

The court after considering her plea on a humanitarian ground allowed her to abort the child in August. However, when she was taken to hospital to operate, her health deteriorated and she was advised against it as it was a risk to her life as well.

Plea for Bail on Medical Grounds

The woman has now approached the court saying that she is six months pregnant and has been suffering from several complications. She has pleaded that she is anemic and also suffers from type 2 diabetes. Besides, she has lost lot of weight and suffers from thyroid, hypertension and is getting frequent fever.

The woman has pleaded that she may be granted bail to get admitted and treated in the private hospital and in better environment. The court has now asked the NCB to submit its reply on the plea.

Drug Case Background

The NCB had registered a case after it seized 5kg of mephedrone from a tea sall during a raid conducted on June 9. Later in the day, on the basis of the informantion revealed in the raid, the agency went and searched the house of the woman and seized 15 kg of mephedrone and ₹1.10 crore in cash. The woman, along with two other accused, were arrested on June 10.

The woman during the interrogation gave a statement wherein she admitted that her husband was involved in the business of procuring and selling mephedrone, and other accused were his close aides. She also admitted that the gang was headed by her husband, who later surrendered before the agency on July 6.