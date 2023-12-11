Mumbai News: Ghatkopar-Based Developer Niraj Mansukhlal Ved Arrested For Duping Buyers | Representative image

Mumbai: Alleged notorious developer Niraj Mansukhlal Ved from Ghatkopar has been arrested by the Pant Nagar police on Sunday night. According to the police, he was apprehended for offences including cheating the buyers.

One of the buyers approached the police alleging that Ved, of Shrinath Developers, had promised several buyers of an apartment in his newly built building. With 1620 square feet, worth Rs. Three Crores Thirty One Lakhs. For the same, Ved allegedly took a sum of Rs 46 lakhs in total from buyers, without any written contract or signing an MOU. He had promised of finishing the construction in 2023, three years ago.

When the buyers demanded a refund, they told the police that Ved and his company denied to provide any.

10 Cases Registered Against Him

As per Mumbai Police’s crime records, to date, Ved has at least 10 such cases registered against him, for similar offences at Bhandup, Tilak Nagar, Ghatkopar police stations. He was arrested several times, but he managed to get out on bail, every time.

In fact, Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had arrested Ved last year for duping buyers to the tune of Rs 6.17 crores. In this case, EOW had booked Ved’s wife Sapna as well for being involved.

Under the guidance of DCP Purushattam Karad (zone VII), senior police inspector Rajesh Kevale made the arrest. Ved will be produced in court today.