Mumbai News: Driver Injured After Moving Mixer Truck Catches Fire On Western Express Highway In Borivali; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A moving mixer truck caught fire on Borivali Western Express Highway in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday night, ANI reported quoting the police. The truck driver has been injured in the fire, as per the police.

The incident occurred near the Devipada metro station on the Express Highway, said police. Kasturba police and fire brigade personnel were present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire were underway, ANI reported. However, there were no reports of when the fire was doused off.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a moving mixer truck near Devipada metro station on Borivali Western Express Highway. The truck driver is slightly injured. Kasturba police and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot and the efforts to douse the fire are… pic.twitter.com/JJhh3ouWlU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

Recent Fire Incident On Road

A BEST bus caught fire in South Mumbai on Saturday morning and was extinguished within 10 minutes. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. According to information shared by the BMC, the incident happened at 8:20 am near Nagpada signal. Visuals of the bus on fire and firefighters trying hard to douse the flames surfaced on social media.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and casualties in the incident as the bus had been emptied before it caught fire.

According to BEST officials, the driver and the conductor were present on the bus when the fire started near the rear right tyre. The bus belonged to the 'wet lease operator' Mateshwari group and was operating on route number C-1, running between Santacruz (west) and Electric House depot.

“The bus was a regular diesel bus and belonged to the Santacruz depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport,” a BEST official said. “The staff on the bus alerted the fire brigade, and the fire was put out in 10 minutes,” he said.