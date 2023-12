BEST bus catches fire in Mumbai | Kamal Mishra

Mumbai: A fire broke out in Mumbai's BEST bus on Saturday (December 9) morning.

Visuals of the bus on fire and firefighters trying hard to douse the flames surfaced on social media.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and casualties in the incident as the bus had been emptied before it caught fire.

Watch: BEST bus on fire in Mumbai near JJ Hospital At Nagpada signal.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)