Mumbai News: BMC To Carry Out Repair Work On 26 Bridges In Eastern Suburbs At Estimated Cost Of ₹15.65 Crore

Mumbai: The BMC will carry out minor and major repairs of 26 bridges in the eastern suburbs. The civic body will spend ₹15.65 crore (including other charges and taxes) on repair work to bridges from Kurla, Sakinaka, Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and Chembur. Last month, the civic authorities awarded a contract of ₹41 crores for repair work on bridges from Andheri to Malad and ₹27 crores for work from Ghatkopar to Mulund.

The BMC will undertake repair work on six bridges in Kurla and Sakinaka, Govandi, Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar - 12 and Chembur 8. As per the recommendation of a consultancy firm, the repair will include minor work of wear and tear on the already existing bridge. The work will also include changing bearings, filling cracks with concrete, repairing the gaps, strengthening the girders, dividers and walls and replacing parts that have been worn out, said the civic official. The contractor will have to complete the repair work on the bridges in 24 months from the date the work order is issued.

The BMC has already awarded a contract for the repair of 51 bridges from Andheri to Malad and 42 bridges from Ghatkopar to Mulund. The Himalaya Bridge at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus collapsed in 2019, triggering the decision to undertake scientific repairs of other bridges across the city. The civic official of the bridge department said that structural audits of bridges will be carried out twice a year.

Bridges that BMC will carry out repair work

L - Kurla- Saki Naka

Bridge on Mithi river near Bamanday pada

Mithi river bridge at Ashok Nagar

Nehru nagar nullah bridge

Nehru nagar foot over bridge

Foot over bridge near Tilak nagar station

M East

Children aid nullah bridge

Bridge on a nullah near V.N. Purav road in Chembur

Goregaon Mulund link road- Subash nagar nullah bridge

Foot over bridge near Ankur Theatre

Foot over bridge near Kumud Vidya Mandir

Rafi Nagar road number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 nullah Bridge

M West

Vaibhav nagar nullah bridge -Govandi east

Vashi naka nullah - Mahul road

Shivaji Chowk, Mysore colony

Chembur - M west subway

Bhakti Park Chembur subway