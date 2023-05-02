Mumbai: BMC to spend ₹235 Cr on WEH, EEH repair work | FPJ

Mumbai: After taking possession from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the BMC has undertaken repairing work of the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highways (EEH). The work is in full swing and heavy machinery is being used.

The WEH starts from Bandra and ends at Dahisar Check Naka. EEH starts from Mulund and ends at Sion. The approximate length of the two highways is around 90km.

Rs143 crore to be spent for WEH and Rs92 crore for the EEH

The civic body is spending Rs143 crore for WEH and Rs92 crore for the EEH. The total cost of the maintenance work will be around Rs235 crore. Asphalt and concrete will be used to fill up the patches.

A senior BMC official said, “For the first time we have undertaken the project to work on both highways. The contractor Konark Construction is doing good work by using four-meter-long machines to lay asphalt on the roads.”

Last year, the BMC refused to take possession of WEH and EEH as the MMRDA had not provided cellular and advertisement rights of the highways and a status report and defect liability periods of existing contractors.

The civic body had alleged that they were given only the liability of roads, not the revenue, so, it would be very difficult for them to bear the cost of the maintenance. However, the issue between BMC and MMRDA was later resolved.

During the monsoon, the roads become worse for driving. There are 2,000km of roads in Mumbai which are owned and maintained regularly by BMC. The civic body said that the roads owned by MSRDC, Port Trust, PWD and MMRDA are poorly maintained, but only BMC is being targeted.

The civic body was demanding that it should be made the sole authority in Mumbai. After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into existence, WEH and EEH were handed over to BMC.