 Mumbai News: MahaRERA To Strengthen Its Compliance Cell
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MahaRERA To Strengthen Its Compliance Cell

Mumbai News: MahaRERA To Strengthen Its Compliance Cell

Regulator will be seeking ‘present and true status’ of maximum projects with supplementary photographs and necessary reports from time to time.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will take assistance from an organisation to strengthen its compliance cell for more effective micro-monitoring of housing and commercial projects.

To make the compliance cell more efficient and effective, the regulator will be seeking “present and true status” of maximum projects with supplementary photographs and necessary reports from time to time. Initially, the new system will provide details in the areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, etc., where more than 80% of the projects are located in the state.

Key Responsibilities of Compliance Cell

Among the mandates that the compliance cell has are regular monitoring of red-flagged projects, attempts to revive lapsed and stressed projects, regular follow-up to update information quarterly and annually.

Read Also
Maharashtra: MahaRERA To Impose Fine Up To ₹50,000 On Developers For Not Displaying 'QR Code' In...
article-image

Once the new set of information becomes available, various classifications can be made for revival of cancelled and stressed projects.

Verification and Due Diligence

For this, it is necessary for the cell to get regular updates quarterly and annual reports from the concerned developers with overall details of the project. If there is any doubt about the information flowing in, MahaRERA currently does not have the facility to verify it.

Furthermore, it is necessary to weed out those who are not sharing information. To ensure due diligence is done by the developers, MahaRERA will have to gear up with an information-backed system. This system will make this information available from time to time and in achieving MahaRERA’s objective to micro-manage all the projects in a manner that will ultimately benefit the consumers.

Read Also
Mumbai: MAHARERA Recovers ₹8.73 Crore From Developers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Parsis Observe 10-Day Muktad Across The City

Mumbai: Parsis Observe 10-Day Muktad Across The City

Mumbai News: MahaRERA To Strengthen Its Compliance Cell

Mumbai News: MahaRERA To Strengthen Its Compliance Cell

Mumbai: 'Plans Underway To Establish Creche & Day Care Centers In City,' Says Women And Child...

Mumbai: 'Plans Underway To Establish Creche & Day Care Centers In City,' Says Women And Child...

Bombay High Court Condones Student's Delay In Obtaining Class 12 Marksheet Amid Covid-19

Bombay High Court Condones Student's Delay In Obtaining Class 12 Marksheet Amid Covid-19

Mumbai: MSRTC Employees Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Wages, Promotion Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Mumbai: MSRTC Employees Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Wages, Promotion Ahead Of Ganpati Festival