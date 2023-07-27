Maharashtra: MahaRERA To Impose Fine Up To ₹50,000 On Developers For Not Displaying 'QR Code' In Housing Project Advertisements

MahaRERA |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will from August 1 impose a fine of up to ₹50,000 on developers who do not publish a ‘QR code’ in all the advertisements related to housing projects.

The housing regulator had in May said that from August 1 it will be mandatory to have QR codes on all types of places where a housing project is being promoted. This would include promotion of projects and amenities through newspapers, electronic media, social media, outdoor hoardings, banners, and during exhibitions.

MahaRERA has now issued a fresh order citing penal action that will be initiated against the erring builder. Failure to comply with the directions related to a QR code would invite a minimum penalty of ₹10,000, which can go up to as much as ₹50,000, the circular said.

“Upon imposition of the penalty, if the promoter fails or neglects to rectify and remedy the violation within 10 days, it shall be construed as a continuous violation of the directions issued…and appropriate action as deemed fit shall be taken against such promoters under the relevant provisions of the Act,” the order reads.

Homebuyers can check project details by scanning QR code

Till now, people had to remember the RERA registration number of residential projects and later refer to regulator’s website to find details of the project. Now, people would be able to immediately check project details by scanning the QR code.

This would provide information such as the project’s name, the name of the developer, the date of completion, project registration date, complaints against the project, approvals received, the project’s status, and alterations to the approved plan. It would also tell people if the registration has been renewed.

MahaRERA had started issuing QR codes to newly registered housing projects in March and had later made QR codes available to all new and old projects.

