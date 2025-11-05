Mumbai News: Kurar Police, Fire Brigade Rescue 60-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide From 22nd Floor In Malad

Kurar Police, Fire Brigade Rescue 60-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide From 22nd Floor In Malad |

Swift action by the Kurar Police saved a 60-year-old man who attempted to commit suicide in Malad East on Tuesday. Upon receiving information about a man trying to jump from the 22nd floor of a building, Kurar Police Station officials immediately rushed to the spot. With the assistance of the Fire Brigade, they successfully rescued the man and brought him down safely. He was later taken to the Kurar Police Station, where he was counselled and provided with necessary support.

Alert from Control Room Sparks Rapid Response

According to the police, on November 4, at around 8:00 a.m., the Kurar Police received a call from the North Control Room about a person, identified as Vivek Gogate (60), a watchman residing at Durgamata SRA, Dindoshi Kot, Malad East, who was attempting to jump from the 22nd floor of an SRA building located next to JP Decks.

Fire Brigade Joins Rescue Effort

Upon receiving the alert, Night Shift Supervisor Sandeep Vedpathak, along with operator staff, officer Manoj Kshirsagar, and Beat Marshal 1, immediately reached the spot. Around the same time, personnel from the Dindoshi Fire Brigade also arrived to assist in the rescue operation.

With their combined efforts, the team safely brought Gogate down while he was attempting to climb the wall.

Mental Stress Cited as Cause

During questioning, Gogate revealed that he had been under severe mental stress following his divorce last year and was currently living alone. He stated that he took this extreme step due to ongoing family problems.

He provided the mobile number of his acquaintance, Amar Umesh Singh (47), who was contacted by the police and called to the Kurar Police Station. Singh later took Gogate home after assuring officers of his safety.