Mumbai News: Khar railway station's augmentation to be completed by March 2024

Picture from MRVC Chairman and MD Shubash Chand Gupta's inspection visit

The improvement work of Khar railway station of Western Railway suburban section will be completed by March 2024. Chairman and managing director (CMD) of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) Subhash Chand Gupta visited the site to review the ongoing station improvement work recently. Gupta directed the concerned officers for the completion of work before March 2024.

The ongoing station improvement work at Khar Road station which is being done by MRVC, promises to provide commuters with a more comfortable and efficient travel experience. With the project progressing smoothly and a dedicated team working diligently, the transformation of Khar Road station is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeline. Once finished, the improved station will benefit countless passengers, making their journeys more convenient and enjoyable.

Officials speak on the work undertaken

"During the visit, it was observed that the station improvement work is progressing at an impressive pace, with approximately 60% of the project already completed. The scope of the project encompasses various crucial aspects aimed at enhancing the overall infrastructure of the station" said Sunil Udasi Chief Public Relations Officer of MRVC.

"One of the key highlights of the project is the construction of a deck over island platforms No. 1 and 2. This expansion will provide passengers with a larger and improved area, catering to their needs more efficiently. Additionally, a new home platform is being constructed on the west side of the station, further enhancing convenience for commuters. The west side entrance is also undergoing improvements to ensure easier access for passengers" he said.

Picture from MRVC Chairman and MD Shubash Chand Gupta's inspection visit

"To optimize the station layout and facilitate smoother passenger flow, the project includes the relocation of the booking office and other buildings. This strategic move will contribute to a more efficient and organized station layout. Furthermore, the installation of four escalators and three elevators is planned to enhance accessibility for passengers, making their travel experience more seamless" further added Udasi.

CMD of MRVC directed officials to aim to complete project my March 2024 deadline

CMD MRVC Subhash Chand Gupta expressed his satisfaction with the progress and quality of the ongoing work during his visit. He commended the dedication and efforts of the officials and workers involved in the project. To ensure timely completion, CMD Gupta directed the officials present at the site to adhere to the scheduled timeline and aim for project completion by March 2024.

Accompanying CMD Gupta were esteemed individuals closely associated with the project, including ED (Civil) Vilas Wadekar, GM (Elect) Vinod Mehra, CSTE Dinesh Vashishth, and Executive Engineer V K Sharma. Their presence emphasized the importance and priority given to the station improvement work at Khar Road by MRVC.